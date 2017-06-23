Lindsay completes move to Barnsley

BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - JULY 12: A general view of Barnsley's Oakwell Stadium on July 12, 2013 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Barnsley have announced the signing of defender Liam Lindsay from Partick Thistle on a three-year deal.

The 21-year-old centre-back, who played 30 games for the Jags last season and scored six goals, becomes the Reds’ third summer signing, joining Stevie Mallan and Jason McCarthy.

Tykes boss Paul Heckingbottom told barnsleyfc.co.uk: “It’s fantastic to get this deal for Liam across the line.

“We’ve added another talented young player to the ranks which is not only exciting for us as coaches, but the fans as well.

“Despite his age, Liam brings quality experience and will fit in well with the squad. He comes off the back of an exceptional season in Scotland and we believe he will kick on here and only improve himself at Barnsley.”