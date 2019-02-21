Lille boss drops big hint over Arsenal, Liverpool attacking target

Lille head coach Christophe Galtier has dropped a big hint over where striker Nicolas Pepe could be playing his football next season.

The 23-year-old has been one of the stand-out performers of the Ligue 1 season so far, with Lille currently sitting 2nd in the table.

At this stage it looks as if LOSC will be playing in the Champions League next season, although where Pepe will be playing remains unsure at this stage.

The Ivorian’s outstanding form has seen him linked with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Barcelona and PSG and Galtier gave a cryptic response when asked about the player at his latest press conference.

He said: “​He’s had a great season and he keeps improving, so it’s right that he aspires to play in a team that plays in the Champions League. He would look good in a team that plays in a red jersey.”

Now that would appear to suggest that Arsenal and Liverpool are both in the running for his future, were in not for that fact that Lille themselves also play in red.

