French option emerges for Tottenham star Nuno clearly doesn’t fancy

An out-of-favour Tottenham star could be on his way back to France after Ligue 1 champions Lille were tipped to make a move for the player.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed on Twitter that right-back Serge Aurier will be an option for Lille, if reported Arsenal target Zeki Celik leaves the club before Tuesday’s transfer deadline. The respected journalist states that Aurier is viewed as the perfect replacement for Celik.

Turkey international Celik has been linked with a move to the Gunners. However, it would appear that a switch to Italian outfit Fiorentina is more likely for the 24-year-old.

Celik is rated at £13million and has previously been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham.

But Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Fiorentina are in advanced talks with Lille to sign the defender.

Watford have opened talks with Tottenham for Moussa Sissoko, the agreement is ‘possible’ – work in progress for the outgoings on Spurs side. ⚪️ #THFC #WatfordFC Serge Aurier will be an option for Lille onli if Celik leaves. Still looking for a solution for Tanguy Ndombele. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2021

And, according to Romano, if Celik leaves, then Aurier could replace him at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Aurier down the pecking order

The Ivory Coast star is currently third-choice right-back at Spurs, behind Japhet Tanganga and Matt Doherty. Rumours also persist that Tottenham are still looking to bring in another option, with Takehiro Tomiyasu still a major option.

The north London club are prepared to cut their losses on the inconsistent Aurier, who cost £23million back in 2017.

Lille would arguably be considered an upgrade for Aurier, with the French club playing in the Champions League.

However, any deal would have to be concluded before Tuesday’s transfer deadline, with the clock ticking.

READ MORE: Paratici strikes gold as Tottenham poised to beat Chelsea to Barca star