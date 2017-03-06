Lindelof closer to Man Utd switch after Benfica settle dispute

Benfica have finally reached an agreement with Victor Lindelof’s former club Vasteras over a fee the Portuguese outfit owed to Swedes.

Portuguese media outlet Ojogo claims Benfica have now paid Vasteras a fee €3m now and a further €1m when Lindelof is eventually sold.

The dispute was thought to be a decisive factor in holding up any potential sale of the centre-half, with the Swedes looking to claim a bigger slice of the pie when Lindelof eventually moved – most likely to Manchester United – this summer.

Lindelof moved to Benfica back in 2012 but the transfer fee was never officially settled. But with that dispute finally resolved, the Portuguese side now in a position to negotiate the player’s sale free of any third-party disagreements.

It’s been claimed Lindelof will join United in the summer for a fee of €45million (£38million) with Jose Mourinho promising to bring in quality, rather than quantity at Old Trafford this summer.

“I think with this group of players, the squad we have and the difficulties we are having during the season, I think we are more than fine,” Mourinho told Sky Sports.

“I think we will be ready in July to open the door for two or three good players to help us to improve our level.

“You reach a certain level of stability, you find your way to play, your philosophy and this is very important. We are stable in the way the team plays and we need one more push.”

Lindelof has also been touted as ready for a move to a major club by his compatriot Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who said of the defender: “He is growing. He has a lot of responsibility with the national team now.

“Is he good enough for United? I think he is ready for the big clubs out there. It is up to him what he wants and what the situation says. Whatever he chooses, it will be good for him.

“I know he is hot on the market so let him make the right choice for him.”