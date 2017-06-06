Lindelof expects decision ‘this week’ after discussing Man Utd links

Victor Lindelof has played down reports he is on the verge of a move to Manchester United – but expects his future to become clearer by the weekend.

The Benfica defender was linked with a move to Old Trafford back in January, but it seemed their interest had cooled after they failed to strike a deal at the time.

Since then, however, reports have suggested that Jose Mourinho is ready to resurrect his efforts to prise the player to Old Trafford amid claims a £35million deal is close with the Swede set to become the club’s first arrival of what promises to be a busy summer.

However, Lindelof insists he plans to honour his contract at Benfica and refused to divulge whether United had lodged a bid.

Lindelof told Aftonbladet: “I’m not [leaving] – I have a contract, so I’ll be back.

“I’m not saying anything about that [interest from United]. I say what I always say – I have a contract with Benfica, and that’s what I’m focused on.

“I just try to focus on what’s important for me. I know a lot of things get written, but I don’t think it’s right for me to read it all the time. It wouldn’t suit me to read rumours.”

Lindelof, meanwhile, said his future may become clearer after Sweden’s World Cup qualifier against France in Stockholm on Friday.

He said: “My thoughts are with the national team. After that I’m going on holiday, so we’ll see. But I have a contract, and that’s where my thoughts lie. That’s my answer.”

When asked about United’s interest in Lindelof, Mourinho said earlier: ‘I will not say if I want him or not, I don’t think it’s right.

“Rui [Vitoria, Benfica’s manager] is not going to be happy with another club manager talking about a player who is his, the president would not be happy to see that,” Mourinho said.

“Lindelof is theirs and as long as he’s theirs, he’s theirs.”

Mourinho also insisted he was keen to take a short mental break from football and leave United’s transfer plans to Ed Woodward.

“This year, I had the most difficult season of my career. We played all of the games that were possible minus two,” he added in what appeared to be yet another dig at the Premier League fixture schedule.