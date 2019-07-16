Lindelof has firm response for Barcelona over talk of Man Utd exit

Victor Lindelof has dismissed talk of a move to Barcelona and reaffirmed his full commitment to Manchester United.

Lindelof’s agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, recently claimed that Barca wanted to sign the Sweden international, who joined the Red Devils from Benfica in 2017 for £30million.

But Lindelof, who emerged as United’s best centre-half last season after a tough first campaign, has revealed that he is happy at Old Trafford and focused on the new season ahead.

“I’m very, very happy to be a Manchester United player and I’m really looking forward to this season to start and very happy here,” said Lindelof.

“That’s my answer to that.

“I always felt like a Manchester United player but last season was a better season for me, I performed better than I did in my first, pretty.

“I’m happy that people think that [he’s the best central defender at the club].

“I’m just trying to do my best every day and that’s what I work hard for every day to help the team and the club, so yeah.”

With the difficulties he endured in his first season at United, Lindelof added that he has been able to use that experience to new arrivals, like Aaaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

“Well new players, new signings, we as a team will always try to help them to settle in as quickly as possible,” said Lindelof.

“This is my third season here, I’ve been through what it is to sign for this club and get a little criticism.

“But it’s part of the game and, like I said before, everyone in the team is trying to help the new guys.”

