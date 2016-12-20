Lindelof is ‘combination of these two former Man Utd defenders’

Former Manchester United star Jesper Blomqvist has welcomed the club’s interest in Victor Lindelof – describing the player as a combination of two of the club’s former defenders.

The Benfica centre-half as emerged as one of Jose Mourinho’s top targets in January, with reports on Monday suggesting officials from the Portuguese club had flown to Manchester to wrap up the finer details of his £38million switch.

And fellow Swede Blomqvist says United will be buying a defender of real quality if they land their man, saying Lindelof can be compared to Rio Ferdinand and Ronny Johnsen

“I was watching the November match between Sweden and France on TV and caught a glimpse of Jose Mourinho in the stand and my first thought was that it could only be Victor Lindelof he was looking at,” he told the Manchester Evening News.

“My second thought was what a great signing that would be for the player and Manchester United. It would be perfect.

“I have seen him play for the national Under-21s the senior side and in the Champions League for Benfica and he has the right qualities.

“He’s quick, confident with the ball, likes to play and is very strong. For United fans I think the best comparisons would be with Rio Ferdinand and Ronny Johnsen. I’m not saying he is at their level yet but he is very capable of getting there.

“He’s a mature player and a mature person. One thing I do like about him is that he hasn’t gone an easy route with his career.”