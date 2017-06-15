Lindelof lifts lid on Man Utd move; expects battle for starting spot

Victor Lindelof knows he faces a battle to claim a regular first-team shirt at Manchester United after discussing his move to Old Trafford from Benfica.

The 22-year-old Sweden star has signed a four-year deal at United after the two clubs agreed a fee which is understood to be €35million euros (£30.75million).

And discussing his move to the club, Lindelof told United’s official website: “I am thrilled to be joining Manchester United.

“I have enjoyed my time at Benfica enormously and I have learned a lot there. But I’m looking forward to playing in the Premier League at Old Trafford and for Jose Mourinho.

“I’m keen to get started and make my contribution to the team’s efforts to win more trophies.”

Lindelof could be one of three or four high-profile acquisitions at Old Trafford this summer, with the club also understood to be keen on Alvaro Morata.

The Real Madrid forward’s agent said earlier this week that United had lodged a “very important offer” with the Spanish giants to try to bring him to the north west of England.

In defence, Mourinho now boasts an impressive array of options with Lindelof joining the likes of Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Daley Blind.

Although Smalling is expected to make way, with West Ham, West Brom and Everton all looking at signing him, Lindelof, who started his career with lowly Swedish club Vasteras before moving to Benfica in 2011, said he is willing to fight for his starting place.

In an interview with MUTV, Lindelof said: “Of course there are some great players here in my position.

“I’m here to do my best to try to help the team as much as I can and it’s always good to have other good players around you. When you have that, you get better as well.

“I think every move means you have to adapt to a new environment but I feel comfortable in myself. I trust myself and it’s going to be tough but I’m looking forward to it.

“I always had a dream of coming here to play in the Premier League so, for me, it’s a dream come true.”