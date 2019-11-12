Victor Lindelof admits he misses working under Jose Mourinho after insisting it is only a matter of time before the former Manchester United manager finds an avenue back into football management.

Mourinho was dismissed by Manchester United close to a year ago and has since worked in the media, despite being linked with multiple high-profile jobs, including Tottenham, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and most recently, Arsenal.

Reports of his links to the Gunners have been dismissed by the club despite claims the fiery Portuguese coach had been spotted dining with Arsenal’s head of football Raul Sanllehi and impressed him with his vision for the north London club.

Mourinho’s links to Arsenal, though, are refusing to go away with Unai Emery under increasing pressure and with one of the club’s former midfielders, Emmanuel Petit, the latest to call his reign into question.

Despite Arsenal’s struggles the board have publicly supported the Spanish boss and only this week Sanllehi and managing director Vinai Venkatesham insisted the club still have the right man in charge.

All the same, Lindelof, speaking to the Swedish media while on international duty, admits he misses working with Mourinho and insists he soon expects him to land a top job again soon.

“He is, after all, one of the world’s best coaches and he is supposed to have a job at one of the biggest clubs. I miss him in football,” Lindelof told Aftonbladet.

“He’s a great coach and a great person, whom I owe a great deal.”

Lindelof continued: “It was he who gave me the chance here, who brought me into everything.

“I have all the respect in the world for him and appreciate everything he has said and done for me, from scolding to a hug.

“Even if I did not agree, at the time… he has very great charisma, you had great respect for him.

“He’s won everything. When he says something, you listen.”

Lindelof, who this week collected the Swedish Golden Ball for the second season in a row, confirming him as his country’s top player, has seen his future at Old Trafford called into question by outspoken former player Paul Scholes.

United, meanwhile, have reportedly been given first dibs by Ajax over a bargain €60m midfielder signing in January.