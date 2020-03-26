Lindelof hasn’t forgiven Man Utd teammate for massive cup goal

Victor Lindelof says he still bears a grudge against Manchester United central defensive partner Harry Maguire for helping knock Sweden out of the 2018 World Cup.

The duo locked horns in the quarter-finals in Samara two years ago, with England coming out on top 2-0 to advance to the last four.

And it was Maguire who grabbed the crucial first goal, powering home a header from an Ashley Young corner to give England a 1-0 lead after 30 minutes.

Dele Alli sealed the contest with a second-half strike and Maguire was outstanding in helping England keep a clean sheet and advance to the semi-finals for the first time since 1990.

Maguire’s excellent displays throughout the finals in Russia helped seal an £80million move to Manchester United from Leicester last August, a world record fee for a defender.

But Lindelof, who made the move to Old Trafford in 2017, says that even though they’re now on the same side, he hasn’t quite forgiven Maguire for ending Sweden’s World Cup hopes.

“I’m still a bit mad at him for that,” said Lindelof. “But I thought he was a great player back then and it’s great to have him on my team.”

Maguire’s recollections of that encounter are obviously very different and he told Inside United: “To score the first goal was brilliant. A lot of big games nowadays are decided by set-play goals and it was a tight game that day.

“We managed to get the first one and it’s a great memory for me.”

Maguire on Lindelof partnership

The 27-year-old Maguire, from Sheffield, is now keen to build his partnership with Lindelof in the red shirt of United.

“I knew before I came here how good a player Vic was. I’ve watched him playing for United in the last couple of years and he’s grown and grown,” said Maguire.

“I’ve seen that again this season and he’s going to be a great player for the future, as well as now.”

Maguire and Lindelof have helped shore up United’s defence this season and they have the fourth tightest rearguard in the division having conceded 30 goals in 29 games.

That’s one fewer than local rivals Manchester City while United have the joint-best defensive home record having shipped just 12 goals at Old Trafford.