Lindelof pats himself on back; discusses Man Utd rotation

Victor Lindelof is confident of proving his worth at Manchester United after finally stepping out at Old Trafford for the first time.

United acted quickly to make the long-standing defensive target Jose Mourinho’s first summer signing, paying Benfica an initial 35million euros (£30.75million) for the Sweden international’s services.

Lindelof could cost a further 10million euros in add-ons, although if those clauses are achieved then the centre-back will likely have proved good value.

Many expected the composed 23-year-old defender to slot straight into United’s defence, but Mourinho is easing him in to help his adaptation to the rigours of English football, much like Henrikh Mkhitaryan last term.

Having been reduced to a watching brief since the UEFA Super Cup, Tuesday’s Champions League opener against Basle was Lindelof’s first taste of playing at Old Trafford – a night the Swede will not only cherish but build on.

“I think it was a very good debut,” Lindelof said after the 3-0 win.

“To play my first match at Old Trafford is something I have really waited for. It felt really good.

“I played my own game and did what I was told to do on the pitch.

“Now I’m going to leave the match for a while and then watch the replay to see if there’s anything that I could have done better.

“I feel pretty confident and know what I’m able to do.”

Mourinho plans to revert to the centre-back pairing of Eric Bailly and Phil Jones for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Everton, but Lindelof is set to get another run out against Burton in the Carabao Cup next week.

Asked if he was aware of Mourinho’s comments on his adaptation to Premier League life, the defender said: “I have noticed what’s been written, but it’s not something that I have focused on.

“I try to focus on my game and add as much as I can to the team.

“(The defensive competition) feels good. They are all good players and I think it’s easy to play with them all.

“We’re going to play the system the manager thinks is the best. I’m used to playing with four at the back, but if Mourinho wants to play with five or three, that’s no problem at all.”

Lindelof does not expect Paul Pogba’s absence to prove too much of a problem either.

“It’s tough to lose such a good player,” he said after the midfielder limped off with a hamstring injury against Basle. “But we have good players who can cover for him.”