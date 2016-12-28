Man Utd target Lindelof ‘to cost £50m’ with new release clause

Manchester United target Victor Lindelof is apparently set to sign a new contract at Benfica, with a substantial release clause.

According to O Jogo, the Old Trafford club will have to pay over £50 million for his signature, but that is not expected to present a problem for United.

United had initially hoped to wrap up the signing of the Sweden international for £38million, but Jose Mourinho is still keen on Lindelof with Eric Bailly set to depart for the African Cup of Nations.

The Swede is rumoured to be on his way to Manchester to link up with compatriot Zlatan Ibrahimovic at United with reports suggesting he is Jose Mourinho’s top target for the winter transfer window.

The Express claims that officials from Benfica were in Manchester last week to try and rubber stamp the deal thought to be worth around £38million.

The 22-year-old has returned to Sweden for the festive period where he was snapped signing a young United fan’s shirt at a charity futsal tournament in Vasteras.

According to The Sun yesterday, the move has been held up over a claim from the defender’s former club Vasteras.

The Swedish outfit are demanding £212,000 from Benfica for the amount of Champions League appearances the centre-half has made for the Portuguese giants.