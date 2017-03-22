Lindelof rubs salt into Man Utd wounds over ‘easy decision’

Victor Lindelof claims turning down a move Manchester United in January to extend his stay at Benfica was an easy decision.

Lindelof was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford over the winter before eventually signing a one-year contract extension to his current deal at Benfica.

It is believed that the central defender will remain a target for Jose Mourinho heading into this summer, but Lindelof has no regrets over his decision.

“It feels good that I extended my stay by one year. I enjoy playing for the club and feel I evolve every day there. It was an easy choice,” he told Expressen.

“Both parties were very happy and they wanted to give me a sign that they are satisfied with what I’ve done there.

“Much has been written but it’s nothing I have focused on. I have always focused on what was important to me and that’s the team. [The rumours] make no difference to me.

“As I’ve said I’ve been thriving at Benfica and that’s where the focus has been. A lot has been written and I’ve said nothing, I’ve been focused.

“I have a long contract at Benfica and I’m thriving there. It’s a big club and I’m developing every day. I’m only 22 years old and there is no stress [to push through a move].”