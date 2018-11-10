Lindelof talks up Man Utd chances of second big away win of week

Victor Lindelof has warned Manchester United they cannot relax for a second at swashbuckling Manchester City as Jose Mourinho’s men go in search of a derby triumph that could help turn their season.

United head to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday basking in the afterglow of one of their most memorable European away days for many a year.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s volley left the footballing world open-mouthed, but it was Juventus that ended Wednesday night stunned as United dug deep to secure a late 2-1 comeback victory in the Champions League.

It was ideal preparation for Sunday’s trip to Pep Guardiola’s City, where another tough 90 minutes lies in wait for Lindelof and his team-mates.

“It’s a very good team, especially at home,” Lindelof, who has also explained the secret behind his Manchester United improvement, said.

“So, it’s going to be a very tough task but we feel very confident we can go there and make it difficult for them. We will start focusing on that game.

“It’s two completely different teams but the win (at Juventus) gave us a lot of confidence which is always good.

“They are a very good team with very good players, so you have to be on your toes all the time and can’t relax for a second.

“You have to be focused and ready for everything so I’m looking forward to the game.

“Hopefully I will play and help the team to another win.”

Asked whether beating City on the back of defeating Juventus could be a turning point in United’s season, Lindelof said: “I think so, yes.

“Obviously, we want to win every game but we had a quite difficult start at the beginning of the season.

“But now we have got some good results in the last few games and we just have to keep working hard every day and go game by game.”

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.