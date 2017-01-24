Lindelof wanted at Chelsea as Conte ‘vows to rival’ Man Utd

Chelsea are set to face off with Manchester United in the pursuit of Benfica defender Victor Lindelof, according to reports.

Antonio Conte is said to have made a centre back his top priority this summer, and the Swedish international is reported to be top of his list after he received favourable reports from his network of scouts.

United have been heavily linked with the 22-year-old in recent months, with Jose Mourinho also said to have made Lindelof his top target.

The presence of further interested parties, including Italian giants Inter Milan, may force United officials to strike a deal this January, rather than the summer, with the player linked with a £38million switch.

Thanks to the departures of both Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay, Mourinho may make a raid on Benfica before the window is out, but the Portuguese outfit are holding out for a high fee for their star but could be tempted to sell due to their poor financial situation.

Speaking about the potential of Lindelof last year, the player’s fellow Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic reckoned the player was ready to move to a big club.

“He is growing. He has a lot of responsibility with the national team now,” Ibrahimovic said.

“Is he good enough for United? I think he is ready for the big clubs out there. It is up to him what he wants and what the situation says. Whatever he chooses, it will be good for him.

“I know he is hot on the market so let him make the right choice for him.”

Lindelof’s progress at Benfica has been nothing short of remarkable. This time last year he was close to signing for Middlesbrough in the Championship with a fee of £5m being bandied about.