Lingard: Anthony Martial is a nightmare for defenders

Manchester United man Jesse Lingard has described teammate Anthony Martial as “a nightmare for defenders”.

The Frenchman set up Lingard for the opening goal at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco as the Red Devils won on penalties.

United boss Jose Mourinho praised Martial’s performance, but challenged him to become more consistent.

Martial has been linked with a move away Old Trafford, possibly as part of a swap deal involved Inter winger Ivan Perisic.

“Anthony’s got great feet when it comes to close control and he’s got the confidence to do it in a game,” Lingard told MUTV.

“It’s a nightmare for defenders. Luckily I’ve got myself into space at the back post, got away from my man and then put it away.

“He’s only going to get better. He’s still young and if he carries on with that confidence [he showed for the goal] in the next few games and throughout the season, he’ll help us a lot.”