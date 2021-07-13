Lingard edging ‘closer’ to West Ham, Man Utd call with ‘big factor’ at play

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has moved closer to a permanent transfer to West Ham following David Moyes’ new contract, a report claims.

The 28-year-old’s future will prove one of the key tales of the summer transfer window after last season. While he barely featured for United in the first half of the campaign, he came to life in east London. In fact, he scored nine goals and assisted five others to help West Ham qualify for the Europa League.

As such, Hammers boss David Moyes has made it clear that he would like Lingard to sign on a long-term deal.

Meanwhile, United have reportedly offered the player a new three-year contract and the final decision now rests with him.

According to Claret and Hugh, though, Moyes’ own recent three-year extension is playing a key role in Lingard’s current thinking.

The midfielder can see stability at the London Stadium, as West Ham prepare for European football next season.

As such, he has held talks with United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over his future.

However, Moyes’ contract will supposedly prove a ‘big factor’ for Lingard over the next few weeks.

Furthermore, the England international has doubts about the game time he would get at Old Trafford if he made a return.

Bruno Fernandes has kept him out of the team, but Jadon Sancho will soon add to United’s ranks.

The £73million signing from Borussia Dortmund will play a vital role in trying to get his new club over the line to silverware.

Lingard enjoyed a fantastic first few seasons in the United team. That form culminated in him scoring the winning goal in the 2016 FA Cup final.

Since the 2018 World Cup, though, his chances diminished under Jose Mourinho and later Solskjaer.

James assessing Man Utd options

Sancho’s arrival has also reportedly made winger Daniel James assess his options ahead of the new season.

The Wales international has played a bit-part role since signing, often coming on as a substitute late on to finish a game off with, for example, a breakaway goal.

While he has enjoyed his time at Old Trafford, though, James could now face less game time.