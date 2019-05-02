Lingard goes public on why Man Utd must re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Jesse Lingard has outlined exactly why he would love Manchester United to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s honeymoon period is well and truly over, with the club limping towards the finishing line and now facing the prospect of playing Europa League football next season.

A big rebuilding job is needed at Old Trafford and Lingard would love nothing more than to see Ronaldo return to the club.

The 34-year-old shone for United over six memorable seasons and is coming to the end of his first campaign with perennial Serie A champions Juventus.

“I would love (United) to sign Ronaldo,” academy graduate Lingard told the Daily Mirror and when asked about the veteran star’s €130m links to his former club.

“He has been one of the best players in the world over the last decade.

“He has been here before, so he would slot right back in.

“Growing up he was just unbelievable to watch in a United shirt, so on a personal note it would be amazing to play with him.”

It’s understood United are preparing for a busier summer than usual at Old Trafford, where a ‘three players in, three out’ approach is favoured.

United captain Antonio Valencia has not had his contract extended beyond the summer and Ander Herrera plans to leave at the end of his deal for Paris Saint-Germain.

Juan Mata is also out of contract at the end of a season and has been strongly linked to Barcelona, while the club could well see Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo leave for pastures new. Speculation continues over big names such as Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

One name tipped to arrive, perhaps surprisingly, is PSG hitman Edinson Cavani, with reports in Italy claiming talks are already at an advanced stage.

