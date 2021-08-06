Lingard hints at new Man Utd targets after stirring up West Ham storm

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard says that he wants to show the same consistency he did on loan at West Ham, wherever his future lies.

The 28-year-old is about to embark on what he hopes will be his best season in some time. Following struggles for match action at Old Trafford, he decided to move to London on loan in January. His decision proved to be the right one, Lingard scoring nine goals and assisting five others in 16 Premier League games.

Such form also earned him an England recall, although he did not make the final Euro 2020 cut.

Still, he hopes to kick on this season and, upon reflection, feels his decision to leave was one of his career’s best.

“It was a great time. It was like hitting the refresh button,” Lingard told United’s official website.

“I was always ready to hit the ground running and I was always fit and ready to play.

“I played every game since I got there and when you play a run of games like that you get a bit of confidence.

“Of course, the goals came and assists as well. West Ham were brilliant with me: the team, the staff, the club. They helped me get to where I am but it took a lot of hard work from my side as well.”

West Ham boss David Moyes has made public his desire to sign Lingard on a permanent deal.

That currently looks like the better option for the player’s game time; Donny van de Beek has yet to make his mark amid Bruno Fernandes’ form.

Further forward, meanwhile, Jadon Sancho has added to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ranks for £73million.

However, Solskjaer insisted last month that Lingard could play a key role in his team. In any case, the attacker wants consistency in his performances.

Lingard wants Man Utd consistency

Asked about his international recall while with the Hammers, he said: “At the time, [one goal] was obviously to make the March internationals.

“Goals, assists, take-ons, shots. To be productive in each game and to keep that consistency.

“The consistency is definitely a main thing. When you’re playing regular football, you’ve got to keep that consistency and keep scoring, or try and affect the game in a different way if you don’t score or assist.”

Lingard has featured in pre-season for United, scoring in a 4-2 defeat against Queens Park Rangers last month.

He will hope to get a role against Everton on Saturday.

