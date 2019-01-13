Lingard reveals how Solskjaer isn’t frightened to be firm on Man Utd squad

Midfielder Jesse Lingard has revealed that new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn’t afraid to get tough with the Manchester United squad.

Interim manager Solskjaer has already stated his own ambitions to take the role on a full-time basis while it seems United’s stars are adamant at who they want to take charge long term.

Solskjaer has matched Sir Matt Busby’s record by winning his first five games at the helm of United, though the consensus is this weekend’s encounter at Tottenham represents his first significant test.

“He’s got a hairdryer in him,” Lingard told Sky Sports, in reference to Ferguson’s famous motivation method.

“He’ll put his foot down and tell you how it is. That’s what you need sometimes if a game is going well, you need a pick me up to remind yourself that you are a Man Utd player and you play with pride and passion.

“It’s not all jokes and smiles. We work hard and that’s what he wants. He wants 100 per cent from each player and everybody to know their job on gameday. We’re clued up through the week on what we need to do.

“It feels like the old Man Utd with Phelan being there too. He’s brought that motivation side to the team. [Phelan, Solskjaer and Michael Carrick] stay on you to keep getting better and we keep doing that.

“He’s got to know us a bit better and got to know how each player plays, what position they like and how they feel on the pitch,” Lingard said of the training camp in Dubai.

“He’s worked on that and got a base for us to attack team, play with confidence, and if you lose the ball, win it back. If you make a mistake, it doesn’t matter, go again and get the ball.

“As a United player he wants people to get on the ball whether you’re having a good game or a bad game. He wants you to drive the team and try to win the game.

“There’s kind of a no-fear factor in the way we approach games now. I think Dubai has helped as a good bonding trip for Ole to get to know the players and staff a bit more.

“We worked hard, got what we needed and now we’re ready to face Tottenham. It’ll be a test but we’re going there to win the match.”