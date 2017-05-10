Lingard: There will be no stopping Paul Pogba next season

Paul Pogba will grow in influence next season and will enjoy better fortune in front of goal, according to Manchester United team-mate Jesse Lingard.

Pogba has had his fair share of critics since returning to Old Trafford in an £89million deal – his move from Juventus, however, is set to be probed by FIFA.

But the France star has still managed to score seven goals – a total that could have been far higher with Pogba also hitting the woodwork on nine occasions.

Lingard said: “It’s obviously his first year (back) in the Premier League and it was going to take some getting used to. It’s the luck he’s had this season.

“We know he’s a world-class player, he’s helped the team a lot and I don’t see why he won’t go on next season and score the goals he’s missed this season.”

Lingard believes France international Pogba will grow in influence next term as he settles into life in the Premier League.

Pogba, 24, who was with United as a youth player before leaving for Juve in 2012, developed into one of the game’s most dynamic midfielders during his time in Italy.

Lingard also knows the rest of the team need to do more to make the most of Pogba’s work.

The England international said: “You see the power he has, the stature he possesses in midfield – no-one can get near him and when he plays those through balls we’re always running for them. We need to finish more of them.”