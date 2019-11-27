Nemanja Matic did not spend even half an hour in training with his Manchester United teammates on Wednesday, according to a new report.

It has been reported by The Sun that the 31-year-old defensive midfielder was at United’s training ground for just 24 minutes.

The Red Devils are preparing for their Europa League Group L game against FC Astana away from home in Kazakhstan on Thursday evening.

This latest turn of events adds fuel to speculation that Matic could be leaving Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

Following the recent appointment of Mourinho as the Tottenham manager, the midfielder has been linked with a move to the North London club in the January transfer window, with the duo having worked at both United and Chelsea.

The Serbia international joined United from Chelsea in the summer of 2017 when Jose Mourinho – now the manager of Tottenham Hotspur – was in charge of the club.

Under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Matic has fallen down the pecking order and is struggling to get into the team.

The 31-year-old has made two starts and one appearance in the Premier League and has played twice in the Europa League for United so far this season.

