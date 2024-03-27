Lionel Messi announces when he will retire as MLS superstar drops fresh hint over future

Lionel Messi has spoken about his plans to retire in a recent interview as the Inter Miami superstar begins to think about life after football.

For many people, Messi is the greatest of all time and for good reason. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has defined an era of football and the sport won’t quite be the same without him in it.

After enjoying his peak years in Europe, the 36-year-old joined MLS outfit Inter Miami last year where he has continued to impress in his new surroundings.

In his first 19 appearances for Inter Miami, Messi has produced 23 goal contributions with 16 goals and seven assists across all competitions.

He also guided Inter Miami to their first-ever trophy last season as they won the Leagues Cup in emphatic fashion. Messi scored in all seven games during the tournament and played a key role in Gerardo Martino’s side lifting the cup.

While the Argentine playmaker still has the ability to be a game-changer, injuries have started to become more regular for the 36-year-old.

His pre-season was interrupted by a number of knocks and he’s missed Inter Miami’s last two matches due to muscular problems. With Messi himself not getting any younger, he’s spoken about his plans to retire in a recent interview.

Messi speaks about retirement

When discussing his plans to retire, Messi revealed that he plans to call it quits on football when he is no longer able to perform at his desired level

“I know that the moment I feel that I am no longer able to perform, that I no longer enjoy [playing] or [can] help my teammates, I will quit,” Messi told Big Time.

“I’m very self-critical of myself, I know when I’m good, when I’m bad, when I’m playing well and when I’m playing badly.

“When I feel it’s time to take that step, I’ll take it without thinking about age. If I feel good, I’ll always try to keep competing because it’s what I like and I know how to do.”

While the 36-year-old has clearly started to think about retirement, he has reaffirmed his desire to play for ‘a while longer’ yet.

“I haven’t yet thought of what I’m going to do when I retire,” Messi added. “Today I try to enjoy the day-to-day, the moments, without thinking about life after [football].

“I’m not sure about anything yet, I hope to keep playing for a while longer, which is what I like to do. When the time comes, I will surely find a way to fulfil myself and do what I like, and [find] a new role.”

