Lionel Messi is planning to return to Barcelona before he retires so he can play at the renovated Camp Nou, according to an insider.

Messi established himself as arguably the greatest player of all time during an incredible spell in Barcelona’s first team between 2005 and 2021. The forward broke a host of records as he helped Barcelona win four Champions Leagues, 10 La Liga titles and seven Copa del Reys among a number of other trophies.

Messi won six of his eight Ballon d’Or awards during his time at Barca. He is far and away the club’s top scorer, having netted a mind-blowing 672 goals in 778 games across all competitions.

The Argentine icon was forced to leave his beloved Barca in August 2021 as they could not afford his wages due to the salary cap. He went on to spend two years at Paris Saint-Germain before heading to Inter Miami in July 2023.

Messi continues to rip up Major League Soccer, despite the fact he is now 37 years old and in the latter stages of his career.

Messi – who lifted the World Cup with Argentina in 2022 – is still hurt by the fact he had to leave Barca. The club’s fans would absolutely love him to return, and it has now been claimed that a remarkable reunion could occur.

Alex Candal was the journalist who first broke the news of Messi agreeing to join Inter Miami.

Candal has now claimed that Messi is planning to return to Barca as he wants to star at the new Camp Nou.

“I can’t leave football without playing at the new Camp Nou,” Candal reports Messi as saying on D Sports.

Barcelona fans would love Lionel Messi return

Messi’s contract in the United States runs until December 2025, though there is an option to extend it by a further 12 months.

While it would be a massive blow if Messi left, David Beckham – who co-owns Inter Miami – would struggle to prevent such an amazing reunion from going ahead.

And while Hansi Flick’s project is very much going to plan with the likes of Raphinha and Lamine Yamal in attack, Messi still has the ability to impact games at the very highest level and would be an unbelievable signing.

Although, it is important to note that Barca would need to find a way to finance Messi’s wages, even if the club legend agrees a significant pay cut.

Meanwhile, Barca have been given a transfer boost as Flamengo star Wesley reportedly wants to join Flick’s squad this summer.

Wesley is prepared to reject Liverpool’s advances as the right-back ‘dreams’ of shining at the Camp Nou.

Mason Greenwood is a player who could join the Blaugrana in the summer alongside Wesley.

Ambitious reports claim Barca sporting director Deco has begun talks with Marseille over the capture of ex-Manchester United player Greenwood.

