Lionel Messi calls Antoine Griezmann to welcome him to Barcelona

Lionel Messi says he would welcome the prospect of Antoine Griezmann joining him at Barcelona this summer.

Messi, who was a second-half substitute for Philippe Coutinho in Sunday’s win over Real Sociedad, hailed the France striker as “one of the best players at the moment”, but conceded he did not know if the striker was signing for Barca this summer.

“Obviously, I like Griezmann,” Messi told RAC1. “He is one of the best players at the moment. There is a lot of talk about it, but I don’t know if he is coming or not. We are used to the best players coming here, and Griezmann is one of the best.”

The 27-year-old Grirzmann has been widely linked with a €100million switch to Barca this summer with TF1 recently claiming talks were at and “advanced” stage.

In early April, told by a reporter on TF1 that “according to our information you are going to sign”, the French international replied: “I don’t where your information comes from but, for now, there’s nothing.”

AS have reported that Messi has called Griezmann to let him know that he would approve of the transfer.

Griezmann, who was jeered by some fans as he came on as a sub on Saturday, indicated in March that he would decide on a move before the World Cup finals in Russia, which start on June 14.

“Forty or 50 whistled,” coach Simeone said. “There were 60,000 people there. If he stays, we will keep becoming more competitive. I hope it is resolved in the way he feels is best for his growth. Here he has unconditional support. There are always critics, of me, Kiko in his time, [Fernando] Torres. Nothing surprises you in football.”

But before Atleti defeated Marseille in the Europa League final Atletico president Enrique Cerezo told fans that both Griezmann and coach Diego Simeone would both remain at the club this summer.

“Griezmann and Simeone are not going to leave,” Cerezo said after appearing on Onda Cero’s El Transistor programme.

