Lionel Messi clashes with Barcelona boss over Luis Suarez’s weight

Lionel Messi has reportedly come to blows with Ernesto Valverde amid claims the Barcelona boss is considering axing Luis Suarez over his poor form and weight.

The Argentinian superstar has intervened after getting wind of claims that Valverde is ready to axe the former Liverpool man from his side, after reports in the Spanish media claimed the Barcelona boss felt Suarez was carrying too much weight.

Having sold Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, Valverde is counting on Suarez to deliver the goods this term. However, a return of just two goals from seven appearances has apparently left the Barcelona boss fuming.

Now Diario Gol claims Messi and Valverde have argued over Suarez, with the Argentine calling for his manager to support the striker during his dry spell in front of goal.

Messi has tried to convince Valverde that Suarez will return to his best if they stick by him, especially given the Uruguay striker netted 37 goals for club and country last term.

However, Suarez’s reaction to being substituted against Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday night suggested all is not right between the duo.

The former Liverpool star reacted angrily after being withdrawn late on for Aleix Vidal, and after the match, Valverde said of the player’s apparent tantrum: “It was silly, the match was too close, there was no other reason for the change.”

Barcelona are currently four points clear of Atletico Madrid ahead of this weekend’s matches.