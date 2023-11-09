Lionel Messi comes clean on what he ‘missed’ at PSG despite magnanimous stance

Reigning Ballon d’Or holder and Inter Miami attacker Lionel Messi has admitted he ‘kind of missed’ wearing the number 10 shirt during his spell at Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi spent two years at PSG after his emotional exit from Barcelona, but despite picking up two Ligue 1 medals and scoring 32 goals in 75 games, his spell in France did little to rival all he had achieved with his previous club.

After leaving PSG on a free transfer in the summer, Messi has taken on a new challenge in MLS with Inter Miami, for whom he already has 11 goals from 14 appearances and a Leagues Cup medal.

Messi wears the number 10 shirt for Tata Martino’s side after allowing his former Barcelona teammate Neymar to keep it during their time together in Paris before they both left this summer.

Messi was almost synonymous with the number 10 jersey thanks to his plethora of stunning moments in it for Barcelona and Argentina, but he wore the number 30 for PSG.

Now, in a conversation with Zinedine Zidane for Adidas, Messi has opened up on his choice of number in Paris.

“I don’t think today it is as important as it used to be some time ago, but obviously, the number 10 shirt is still special,” Messi said.

“When I was in Paris, I didn’t wear the number 10 shirt. Well, I was used to always wearing the number 10 shirt from all those years in Barcelona, in the national team.

“Although it wasn’t a big deal, I kind of missed a little not having ‘my number’, right? Because I have worn it all my life, but it’s ok, then I got used to it.

“And the number 30 was special for me too. I started playing with the number 30, my first game was with the number 30, so it has something special too.”

It was with the 10 on his back that Messi at long last became a World Cup winner with Argentina in December.

Subsequently, he beat Manchester City’s treble-winning striker Erling Haaland to the 2023 Ballon d’Or, which extended his record in that award to eight titles.

