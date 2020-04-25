Lionel Messi has admitted his admiration for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane and has explained why the Senegal star was his vote to win the 2019 Ballon d’Or.

Mane has become one of European football’s deadliest forwards since moving to Anfield, including his contributions this season which have included numerous winning goals among his tally of 18 so far this season.

A stunning 2019 saw him help Liverpool to a club-record haul of 97 Premier League points, their sixth Champions League crown and he featured in Senegal’s run to the Africa Cup of Nations final.

As such, he was named African Player of the Year and finished fourth in the running for the Ballon d’Or, behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Reds teammate Virgil van Dijk and Lionel Messi.

However, it was claimed by France Football that Klopp’s decision to publicly back Van Dijk for the award left Mane with a bitter taste and, as a result, has been looking to leave ever since.

And while that has since been denied, Messi also reckons Klopp was incorrect in backing Van Dijk ahead of the Senegal star – and says Mane was the one who very firmly got his vote.

“It’s a shame to see Mane finish in fourth place,” Messi told Canal+ after taking home the top prize ahead of Van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“But I think there have been a lot of great players this year. That’s why it was difficult to choose a particular player. But I chose Sadio Mane because he’s a player that I like.

“Mane achieved a great year that was exceptional for the entire Liverpool team.

“That’s why I chose him. I repeat, there were a lot of very great players this year, so the choice was difficult.”

Mane was also on course to be named 2020 Player of the Year if our ladder was proved right, while the forward continues to be heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Mane, who signed a new deal at Liverpool worth £150,000 a week in November 2018, is thought to be happy at Anfield and not seeking a transfer, though a hard pursuit from Real would give him something to seriously think about.

However, despite reports Real have already made a tentative approach, officials at Liverpool are reported to be nonplussed and not too alarmed by claims he could leave.

The Reds have been strongly linked with a move for RB Leipzig star Timo Werner, though reports in Saturday’s Paper Talk claims they have turned their attentions towards a Lazio man as an alternative.