Messi discusses Barcelona future; responds to Prem move talk

“Today, I [only] think of my day today, in Barcelona, where I am at,” Messi told Tencent Sports while on international duty in his native Argentina.

“To strive to achieve and get the most titles that we can, because in football, we don’t know what could happen in the year to come. So I like to take it calm and little by little.”

Messi, who has also discussed his relationship with Real Madrid rival Cristiano Ronaldo, was then asked if there was any truth in rumours he could move to the Premier League

“[Staying with Barca] is what I have always wanted, what I have always dreamt of,” he added. “I said that I would like to end my career in Barcelona, and we will see if it ends that way.”