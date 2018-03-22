Lionel Messi drops in to surprise Man City Academy kids

Five-time world player of the year Lionel Messi delighted some of Manchester City’s Academy children as he made a surprise visit to a training session on Thursday.

The Barcelona star has been based at the club’s training complex this week as he and his Argentina team-mates prepare for a friendly against Italy at the Etihad Stadium on Friday.

Accompanied by City favourite Sergio Aguero, Messi made the day for the under seven and under eight sides as he took time out to watch the children.

Both Messi and Aguero were happy to pose for photographs with the youngsters, which were later published on the club’s Academy Twitter feed.