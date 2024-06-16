Lionel Messi: Eldest son reveals dream Barcelona playing partner; preference between Argentina, Spain

Thiago Messi wants to follow in his father's footsteps

The eldest son of legendary Argentina forward Lionel Messi has revealed which Barcelona star he would love to play alongside, while also commenting on his potential international future.

Thiago Messi, 11, currently plays for Inter Miami’s Under-12s, who recently contested the LaLiga FC Futures tournament.

Miami drew 0-0 against Real Sociedad in their first group game but were then thumped 5-0 by La Masia, which famously reared Thiago’s father. That meant they failed to reach the quarter-finals, where Barca was knocked out by Real Madrid 3-1 on penalties.

If the Messi family returns to Catalonia, where Thiago was born, when the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner retires – as he often been quoted – there is a strong possibility that his children will be picked up by the Blaugrana academy.

This might one day see Thiago fulfill a dream he has of playing alongside 16-year-old Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal, as was revealed in a short interview published by Mundo Deportivo.

He admitted: “I would like to play with Lamine but playing makes me more nervous than watching my father play. I’m not good with my left foot.

Furthermore, Thiago revealed where he sees his international future too.

The youngster is eligible to play for Spain, having been born there, but only has eyes one international jersey, admitting: “I want to play with the Argentine national team and I don’t think there’s any way the Spanish national team can convince me.”

Messi senior drops big hint over future

Messi senior, meanwhile, recently commented on where he plans to end his playing days.

There has been talk of a return to Barca or the potential of a return to Newell’s Old Boys, where he started as a boy before his move to Spain.

But the 36-year-old said: “I love playing football, I enjoy everything much more because I am aware that every time there’s less and less.

“Inter Miami will be my last club, yes. As of today, it’s gonna be my last one.”

