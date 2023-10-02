Lionel Messi wants Real Madrid star Luka Modric to join him at Inter Miami and has been pushing the club to sign him in the next transfer window, according to reports in Spain.

The Ballon d’Or winner has fallen down the pecking order at the Bernabeu following the arrival of teenage sensation Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Modric has started just two of Madrid’s La Liga matches this term and was an unused substitute in their recent wins against Las Palmas and Girona whilst Bellingham has started all seven of the Spanish top flight games he has featured in.

Carlo Ancelotti has favoured Aurelien Tchoumeni, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos and new arrival Bellingham over the Madrid veteran in the middle of the park.

Modric’s current contract with the Spanish giants is due to expire in June 2024 after putting pen to paper on an extension earlier this summer.

Before signing a new deal, the Croatian had reportedly been attracting interest from Premier League side Newcastle as well as Italian giants Inter Milan. The former had been expected to spend big after qualifying for this season’s Champions League but once again opted for a more reserved transfer approach signing Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes and Southampton’s Tino Livramento alongside AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali.

Despite closing in on 40, Modric is still considered one of Europe’s best midfielders and his recent World Cup campaign with Croatia demonstrated that fact as he helped his side to a third place finish in Qatar last winter.

The 38-year-old has won 23 trophies during his time in Spain and was a vital part in last season’s Champions League winning campaign, adding a fifth trophy to his cabinet.

Messi wants Miami to swoop for Modric

If Messi is to have his way, Modric could be leaving Los Blancos in the winter window after an incredibly successful 11-year stint with the club.

Former Real Madrid forward Pedja Mijatovic told Spanish outlet Cadena SER that Modric would be well suited to the MLS and claimed the midfielder has already held discussions with the team’s co-owner David Beckham after meeting with him in Croatia, with Messi himself pushing for a potential deal.

Mijatovic said: “He has received offers from the United States, from many teams and from this one in particular.”

Talking about Messi specifically, Mijatovic said: “Messi himself has personally been interested in the possibility.”

Modric’s fellow Ballon d’Or winner is keen to add his quality and experience to an Inter Miami side who have already seen a massive turnaround in form since Messi’s arrival.

Since he joined the club in July, Messi has made five appearances for the MLS side before he picked up a muscle injury that has kept him on the sidelines in recent games.

Just a month before Messi’s arrival, Miami had the fewest points in the MLS but now the club are slowly moving up the table and are 11 points ahead of last-placed Toronto.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has completely changed the game for Inter Miami who are yet to lose a match where the Argentinian has been playing. Messi was also captain of the side when they lifted the first trophy in the club’s history after an 11-10 penalty victory clinched the Leagues Cup title in August.

