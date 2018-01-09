Messi urges Barcelona to sell three stars in wake of Coutinho deal

Lionel Messi has reportedly told Barcelona which three players the club needs to sell in the wake of their club-record £142million capture of Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian was paraded as a Barca player on Monday lunchtime, bringing an end their long-running pursuit of the former Liverpool star.

However, with the La Liga table-toppers smashing their club record to bring Coutinho in – the fee for which has been questioned by Ivan Rakitic – talk has gathered pace over which stars will be shown the door at the Nou Camp to balance the books.

According to Diario Gol, Messi has held conversations with the Barcelona hierarchy over whom they should sell – and it’s believed their talismanic forward has advised the club that Aleix Vidal and Gerard Deulofeu should be shown the door.

Right wing-back Vidal has struggled to impress since signing for Barcelona as Dani Alves’ replacement and is widely expected to join Sevilla, while former Everton man Deulofeu could be heading back to Serie A, with both Inter Milan and Napoli reportedly keen.

There are also suggestions Messi has also told coach Ernesto Valverde to sell Andre Gomes, with the Portugal midfielder linked with a £30million switch to Tottenham.

The club also look poised to show Arda Turan the door, with the Turkey playmaker expected to sign with Galatasaray in the coming days.

Sergi Roberto is another who finds himself a man in demand, but Valderde is keen to see the versatile midfielder stay at the Nou Camp for now, despite interest from Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Barcelona expect to complete another signing in the coming days, with Colombia centre-back Yerry Mina poised to join from Palmeiras for a fee of around £12million.