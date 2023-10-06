Lionel Messi linked with stunning return to Barcelona with loan move ‘not out of the question’

Lionel Messi could make a shock return to Barcelona in January, with a potential loan move on the cards, according to reports.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner left the Catalans for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, as the Spanish club’s still ongoing financial woes made it impossible for them to keep him.

Messi left Barcelona with an incredible legacy. He scored a supernatural 672 goals in 778 appearances, as well as making 303 assists. In the process, he helped his team to win 35 major honours, including 10 LaLiga titles and four Champions Leagues.

The 36-year-old struggled to reach the same heights with PSG, though, despite clinching two Ligue 1 titles, and he decided against extending his stay at the Parc des Princes in favour of joining MLS side Inter Miami.

This was despite Messi being linked with European clubs such as Manchester City, and Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal offering him a huge contract.

During his time in the United States, Messi has scored an extremely impressive 11 goals in 12 games so far, and has helped Inter Miami to win the Leagues Cup.

His contract runs until New Year’s Eve 2025 – by which time he will be 38 years old – but now, reports from Spain have claimed he could join Barcelona on loan for the second half of this season.

Return to Barcelona ‘not entirely out of the question’

Despite only signing for Inter Miami in July, there have already been rumours that he could leave.

A move back to boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina has been mooted, but according to Spanish outlet SPORT, a loan to Barcelona is ‘not entirely out of the question’ in January.

Despite winning the Leagues Cup, Inter Miami are second-bottom in the MLS Eastern Conference table with only a couple of weeks left to play in the regular season.

This means that barring a dramatic late surge to qualify for the playoffs, Messi wouldn’t be playing competitive games for a few months before the 2024 MLS season begins.

SPORT claim that Barcelona are ‘keeping a close eye’ on the MLS playoffs situation in the hope that they could lure Messi back to the Camp Nou for one last dance. Inter Miami have denied such a move would happen, though.

The club’s managing owner Jorge Mas has reportedly promised Messi that he will be able to return to Camp Nou for a testimonial match, but a loan or permanent transfer has not been discussed.

With that in mind, while Barcelona may want him back, they will have a tough job convincing the American side to part ways with their star player, even on a temporary basis.

