Lionel Messi makes Klopp purr as Liverpool boss looks to football Gods

Jurgen Klopp believes Lionel Messi’s heroics did not surprise him – and fears it will take something of a miracle for Liverpool to reach the Champions League final.

Former Reds striker Luis Suarez scored in the first half before, in the final 15 minutes, Messi came to the fore with a tap-in and a brilliant free kick as Barca took charge of the semi-final.

While Klopp admitted afterwards his side would give their all in the return leg next week, the Reds boss was a little bit in awe of Messi’s abilities.

“In these moments he is unstoppable. We couldn’t defend the free kick. What a strike!” said the Liverpool manager.

“He’s a world-class player. The second goal was probably not the nicest in the career of Lionel Messi, but it shows his skills that he is even there in that moment.

“I knew before that Lionel was a world-class player and now I saw it again. I am not too surprised, to be honest.”

Liverpool have recovered from three-goal deficits before – not least in the 2005 final in Turkey. But Klopp was pessimistic about ­Liverpool’s chance of recovery in the Anfield second leg, saying the failure to score an away goal was pivotal and admitting they now need something of a miracle.

“Because it is football yes but before this game we had a bigger chance, let me say it like this,” he said. “It is difficult. It is Barcelona and they can play for counter-attacks, which doesn’t help us a lot.

The angle of *that* Lionel Messi free-kick you haven't seen yet… Superb 👌#NoFilterUCL pic.twitter.com/q8FuO9IDza — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 2, 2019

There is hope for Liverpool in the fact that Barcelona have, on three times in the last six years, lost a Champions League knockout tie by 3-0. Roma last season, Juventus the year before and Bayern Munich in 2013 having all beaten the LaLiga giants by the scoreline Liverpool at least need.

Klopp continued: “Because it is football we should still try but it didn’t make our life easier. It is not the night to be mouthy and saying it was exactly what we wanted, if we score an early goal and all that s***. It will be another really difficult game.”

