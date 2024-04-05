Lionel Messi to miss Olympics as Argentina pick three stars instead of him and get green light

Lionel Messi will reportedly not represent Argentina at the Olympics as three other players have been selected

Lionel Messi is set to miss the Olympic Games, as Argentina have reportedly identified two Premier League stars and a former Manchester City man as the over-23 players they want.

The Olympics looks as if it will be devoid of a number of huge names this summer. That the tournament only comes around once every four years means there are only so many opportunities players have at featuring in the tournament.

Kylian Mbappe identified that as he recently stated “I want to play” for France.

But he’s surely set for a move to Real Madrid this summer – whether he wants to admit it or not – and it’s been suggested they’ll stop him from playing as they want him fresh for the season.

As it’s not a FIFA-sanctioned tournament, clubs can refuse countries’ access to their players, something they would not be able to do in a normal international break.

It’s suggested France will also be without William Saliba as per Arsenal’s request, which is a big loss as he would not take one of the over-23 slots, given he is still only 23 years of age.

Only three players above the age of 23 can play, so his involvement would have meant the side might have had more quality than others, given he’s a world-class talent in the lower age bracket.

Argentina look as if they’ll make a huge omission to their squad, as they have identified the three over-23 stars they want.

Messi not picked by Argentina

As per Argentine insider AlbicelesteTalk, the three players Javier Mascherano has chosen to take are Emi Martinez, Julian Alvarez and Nicolas Otamendi.

That covers three positions with quality players, but there’s a glaring omission of superstar Messi.

It was reported in March that Mascherano had invited the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner to join the squad.

However, it seems the logistics have made it impossible for him to be able to play.

Inter Miami schedule kills Messi chances

Indeed, the men’s Olympics football tournament begins on July 24 and runs until August 9.

But Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup campaign starts just four days after the start of the Olympics tournament.

If Messi were to play for Argentina for the entire competition, he’d miss at least three Miami games.

But he’ll already be missing for most of June, when the Copa America takes place, so his club would be without him for far too long to allow him to go to both tournaments.

It’s not a massive negative for Messi, as he has already won Olympic gold before, in the 2008 tournament.

As such, other stars will have the chance to taste glory, and while one of the world’s best ever will not be on show, there will still be a good deal of talent on show.

