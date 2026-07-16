David Beckham's Inter Miami want to pair Lionel Messi up with Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah’s camp are continuing to assess every option available ahead of the next chapter of his career, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that talks have now been held with three Turkish giants, as well as three new clubs in Major League Soccer – though with one move emerging as the top drawer for the iconic former Liverpool star.

The Egyptian superstar, now 34, is weighing up his future after leaving Liverpool this summer, ending one of the most successful spells in Premier League history.

During nine seasons on Merseyside, Salah scored a monumental 257 goals in 442 games for the Reds to sit third on their all-time top scorers list and helped the club win eight major honours.

And while, as we consistently reported, the Saudi Pro League remains the overwhelming favourite to secure his signature, Salah and his camp are determined to explore every realistic destination before making a final decision.

TEAMtalk understands the Saudi project remains incredibly attractive, and writing back in December, we revealed the enormous financial package and ambassadorial role that Saudi were prepared to offer the player regarded as the greatest Muslim footballer of all time.

Indeed, that remains the case, and one of the biggest contracts in world football is waiting for Salah should he choose the Middle East.

Sources have confirmed Salah’s representatives and intermediaries have been carrying out extensive due diligence for much of the year after it became apparent he would be leaving Anfield.

But away from Saudi Arabia, Salah and his camp have also been weighing up several other lucrative offers, and we can now name the six sides who have all held talks with his representatives over recent months…

READ NEXT: Shock London move now an option for Mo Salah, Egyptian journalist claims

Next Mo Salah club: MLS and Turkish sides hold talks

Major League Soccer continues to present a genuine alternative.

David Beckham‘s Inter Miami have held talks over a possible move, although fitting Salah’s salary into the club’s financial structure would prove challenging.

San Diego FC have also explored a deal, with the club backed by Egyptian-British billionaire Sir Mohamed Mansour, whose links to Salah have made them a natural contender.

Sources can also reveal that Sporting Kansas City have now emerged as another MLS option.

The club, whose new majority owner, Peter Mallouk, has Egyptian family roots, have made enquiries and indicated they would be prepared to explore a deal should Salah decide America is his preferred destination.

As TEAMtalk revealed before the World Cup, Salah’s family travelled to the United States to assess whether they could see themselves living there long term.

Sources indicate they were impressed by what they saw and remain open to a move across the Atlantic, something Salah has taken into account as he continues evaluating every possibility.

That process has now extended to Turkey.

TEAMtalk understands Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and an increasingly ambitious Besiktas have all held discussions with Salah’s representatives over what a potential move would look like.

The Turkish champions and their rivals recognise that any deal would be hugely complex financially, but all three clubs have outlined their sporting projects and ambitions in European competition.

Chelsea transfer truths explained

While there have also been speculative links with clubs in Italy and Spain, and even suggestions of a sensational return to former club Chelsea, sources have told TEAMtalk those options have not progressed beyond early interest.

Of the European clubs, Atletico Madrid had emerged as one possible option.

Closer to home, Everton have also been linked with an extraordinary move, with David Moyes responding quickly to the speculation.

Instead, the race is currently viewed as one between the Saudi Pro League and MLS, with Turkey representing a credible European alternative should Salah decide he wants to continue competing in UEFA competitions.

For now, however, Saudi Arabia remains firmly in pole position.

The Pro League has pursued Salah for several years and remains increasingly confident that the player they have long identified as the ideal face of the competition will finally make the move.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.