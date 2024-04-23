Lionel Messi may have a new teammate as Inter Miami are reportedly set to sign Argentina youngster Giovanni Ferraina on a loan deal with a buy option.

Messi‘s arrival at the Major League Soccer side has been truly transformational, not only for Miami but the league as a whole. Attendances are up, record revenues are pouring in, and the number of people watching the division has seen a big improvement, too.

At the time of his transfer, he said: “I’m very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States. This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project. The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set, and I’m very eager to start helping here in my new home.”

Since the former Barcelona star swapped Paris Saint-Germain for the MLS outfit last summer, Miami won the Leagues Cup and now they sit top of the Eastern Conference – a far cry from being trophyless and being rooted to the bottom of the table earlier on last season.

DON’T MISS: Sergio Ramos next club down to MLS pair, with Lionel Messi reunion under serious consideration

In January, the Herons signed former Liverpool ace Luis Suarez, United States international Julian Gressel and experienced defender Nicolas Freire, while Marcelo Weigandt joined on loan from Boca Juniors in March.

Amid reports of Paraguay international Matias Rojas linking up with Messi’s side in the not so distant future, Miami are understood to be closing in on their next target.

Inter Miami set to land Boca Juniors youngster

According to journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, Miami have reached an agreement to sign 20-year-old Boca defender Ferraina on loan for their second team and there is an option to make the move permanent.

The tweet reads: “Boca [Juniors] have loaned youth defender Giovanni Ferraina to Inter Miami until December. The deal includes a purchase option of $1,500,000 (£1.2m). Deal completed, and once the visa is issued, he will travel to join.”

According to Boca’s website, Ferraina signed his first contract with the Argentinian giants earlier this month, on a deal that expires at the end of 2026.

READ MORE: Seven former Lionel Messi teammates who could follow star to Inter Miami and MLS

The club describe him as a left-footed defender with, “Great elegance, speed, and technique”.

However, going by reports, his days at the club may be numbered. But, he appears to be still quite a way off playing alongside Argentine legend Messi at Miami, although he may get to train with the 36-year-old.