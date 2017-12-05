Messi rejected mind-boggling City offer before new Barcelona deal

Lionel Messi reportedly rejected a crazy financial package from Manchester City prior to signing his new deal at Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

The Argentina superstar signed a new deal at the Nou Camp last month which should ensure he commits the rest of his career to Barca and elevates him back among the pay scale to among the world’s best-paid players.

However, while his contract at the La Liga leaders is worth a reported €24million net per year, the player could have more than doubled his wages had he moved to the Premier League, according to a claim in Tuesday’s edition of Marca.

The Spanish sports daily claims City officials met with Messi’s agent to offer the player a staggering €100million signing-on fee to move to move to the Etihad – that in addition to any transfer fee the superstar would have cost.

Marca claim that in addition to his mammoth signing-on fee, City were willing to hand Messi a four-year deal which would have earned him €50million after tax per season. That total package could have City a staggering £440million in wages alone over the duration of a four-year deal had Messi made the move.

While there has never been anything confirmed from either clubs or player, the story – while illustrative of Sheikh Mansour’s desire to make City the world’s best club – is one that is unlikely to be confirmed or denied any time soon.

