Lionel Messi reveals how his son uses Liverpool collapse to taunt him

Lionel Messi has revealed that his son Mateo taunts him over Barcelona’s stunning Champions League exit to Liverpool.

The Catalan giants let a three-goal advantage slip in the second leg of their semi-final clash, losing 4-0 at Anfield and going down 4-3 on aggregate on an incredible night on Merseyside.

Barca also lost a commanding lead in Europe for the second successive season, while Jurgen Klopp’s side went on to capture a sixth European Cup in Madrid at the weekend.

Now, Messi has revealed that his son likes to cause mischief at home by reminding him of that night at Anfield, something the No.10 revealed still haunts him and his team-mates.

“We played at home, and last time we kicked it about, he would tell me, ‘I’m Liverpool, who beat you’,” Messi told TyCSports , via The Liverpool Echo .

“‘You are Barca, and I’m Liverpool.’”

It’s not just Liverpool that he uses to wind his dad up, though: “He’s watching TV and he screams goal for Real Madrid,” the Argentina captain added.

“He does it on purpose against his brother.

“Everyone watching Madrid, they score, Thiago gets angry, and Mateo goes ‘goaaaal for Madrid!’”

