Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos to forge new path together with second link up on cards at Inter Miami

Sergio Ramos could have to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, with both men's clubs after him

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos could be soon to link up together for a second time after the Spaniard’s agent spoke to MLS clubs regarding a move at the end of the season.

During their respective spells at Barcelona and Real Madrid, Messi and Ramos did not like each other. The centre-back seemed to spend entire games almost solely trying to kick the diminutive superstar.

There have been enough bad tackles and tussles between the pair that there’s a YouTube compilation of the lot.

Ramos was generally the aggressor – though it was sometimes the other way – and he was twice sent off for poor challenges on Messi.

As such, it piqued the interest of many when the defender joined his former fierce rival at Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.

But there seemed to be no bad blood in the slightest, and the pair helped PSG to back-to-back Ligue 1 titles in their only seasons with the club.

At the end of the 2022/23 campaign, Messi moved to MLS side Inter Miami, and Ramos went home to Sevilla, where he began his career.

The centre-back has played 20 La Liga games for the club since returning and has been a vital member of their side, also showcasing his ability as probably the best goalscoring centre-back of all time, with seven goals in all competitions.

DON’T MISS: Seven former Lionel Messi teammates who could follow star to Inter Miami and MLS

Ramos could join Messi at Inter Miami

However, he is only due to be at Sevilla until the end of the season, and links to Inter Miami have cropped up of late.

Relevo have added fuel to that fire by stating Ramos’ agent has been meeting with MLS clubs ahead of a potential transfer.

While it’s not clear, it’s suggested Inter Miami will have been one of those clubs – with the amount of former La Liga talent in their ranks, it would be a surprise if they didn’t also want Ramos.

If he does join the club, he’ll be linking up with Messi for a second time.

Ramos might have to choose Messi or Ronaldo

It’s also been reported that Cristiano Ronaldo’s side Al Nassr are keen on getting Ramos through the door.

His pockets would surely be lined very well by moving to either club.

But if he’s given the choice between the two sides, it will almost certainly be perceived by fans that he is choosing between not only two of the best players ever, but two of his former teammates.

Ramos and Ronaldo spent nine years playing together at Real Madrid – the Portuguese forward’s entire Real career. They won five Champions League titles and two La Liga trophies alongside one another.

As such, it would seem hard for Ramos to turn down the chance to play with his former teammate. However, the draw of playing with Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in Miami will be hard to say no to, too.

It will be a painstaking decision if Ramos does have to choose between the two sides and his two former superstar teammates.

READ MORE: The 10 most valuable MLS stars including Lionel Messi, Prem-linked ace and Barcelona academy graduate