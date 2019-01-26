Little hope for Mesut Ozil after Unai Emery comments

Arsenal boss Unai Emery was asked at his press conference to explain not starting with Mesut Ozil against Manchester United.

The Gunners boss left Ozil on the bench again and only brought the German on with 26 minutes remaining, replacing Alex Iwobi with the hosts 2-1 down.

Ozil, who is on a reported £350,000 a week after he signed a new contract 12 months ago, has not had an easy ride under Emery.

The 30-year-old has started only 12 Premier League games this season and just two since November 11 after being plagued by back and knee injuries.

That has led to suggestions that Emery is keen to offload Ozil, which he has so far denied, but bench roles against Chelsea and last night against Man Utd will again send exit speculation soaring.

Asked why he did you not start Ozil last night, Emery said: “He played.”

Asked further why he did not start the attacking midfielder, he added: “Because also I think I can play other players.”

Ozil’s lack of game-time has led to rumours linking him with a January move, although when asked if the former Germany international had future at Arsenal before Chrstmas, Emery replied: “Yes, why not?”

“I am not thinking about this situation,” he said when asked if Ozil could leave.

A move to Turkey has been mooted for the Gelsenkirchen-born player, while Man Utd have also been tentatively linked with a bold move for Ozil – 12 months after they took Alexis Sanchez from the Gunners.

