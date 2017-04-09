Lukaku at the double for Everton to halt Leicester run

Everton moved level on points with Arsenal as they beat Leicester 4-2 in a pulsating game at Goodison Park.

The home side took the lead inside a minute as Ben Davies rounded Kasper Schmeichel and slotted home.

However, the Foxes struck back through Islam Slimani and Marc Albrighton to turn the game on its head.

Ronald Koeman’s men came back though, equalising through Romelu Lukaku and taking the lead through Phil Jagielka’s second goal in as many game.

Lukaku bagged the fourth for Everton in the second half to give the hosts breathing space and condemn Leicester to a first defeat in six.