Liverpool become 11th club drooling over 15 y/o playmaker with 6 G/A this season

Niko Ilicevic is targeted by Liverpool among many other clubs

Eintracht Frankfurt are facing a growing queue of European clubs for 15-year-old attacking midfielder Niko Iličević, with TEAMtalk sources stating that Liverpool and Bournemouth have joined the clubs already tracking the Germany youth international.

Iličević, who turns 16 at the end of October, has risen quickly through Frankfurt’s academy and is regarded as one of the club’s and Europes leading prospects.

Manchester City, Barcelona, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Inter are all monitoring his development. German sources also linked Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle.

Sources have now credited Liverpool with interest as well, and stated that the Anfield club have been tracking him, alongside Bournemouth.

That pack of admirers underlines how highly the left-footed midfielder is rated. He can operate in several attacking roles, has already featured against older age groups, and scored in the UEFA Youth League.

The 15-year-old’s tally of goals and assists in youth club football this season is three each in six games, while he also scored twice for Germany’s under-17 side in September – once in victory against England.

Frankfurt believe he is close enough to senior football to be introduced gradually once he is eligible, and they want his pathway to begin in the Bundesliga rather than abroad.

The club are in a relatively strong position. Iličević is tied to Frankfurt until 2029, and the existing agreement is due to convert into a professional contract on his 16th birthday.

Frankfurt have already presented him with a clear development plan in an attempt to fend off outside interest before it becomes an official pursuit. No negotiations are understood to have opened yet but as soon as he turn 16 that is likely to change.

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Frankfurt must convince Niko Ilicevic amid Liverpool interest

For Liverpool, any long-term look would fit a familiar model of identifying elite teenagers early, though sources have been careful to state the interest as tracking rather than an imminent bid.

Bournemouth’s presence is a reminder that Premier League clubs outside the traditional elite are also active in the market for the best academy players and have a chance of landing them.

Even so, a move to England would not be straightforward at his age, and Frankfurt have no intention of selling yet.

Europe’s leading clubs are watching. Frankfurt’s task is to convince Iličević that his best next step is to stay put but there is no doubt the lure of Europe’s elite will be hard to ignore.