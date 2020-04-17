Liverpool have reportedly been given a 65% chance of securing Timo Werner’s transfer from RB Leipzig ahead of the competition this summer.

That’s according to BILD, who have assessed the possibility of him joining the numerous teams linked with his signature.

Werner is wanted by big clubs across Europe after banging in 27 goals in 36 games in all competitions so far this season, with the Reds known to be among the favourites to get a deal done.

Indeed, Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of the 24-year-old and wants to add to him to his already prolific attacking rotation at Anfield.

However, the Reds are doing battle with the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan to land a player who has a €60million (£52m) release clause.

That’s ahead of Bayern with 15%, Real Madrid with 10% and Chelsea and Inter, who both get 5% respectively.

The German publication explains that Liverpool are very much in ‘pole position’ at this moment in time, with Klopp having phoned the attacker ‘several times’ about a summer move.

Werner has also made it clear in the past that playing in the Premier League is his ‘dream’, further adding to Liverpool’s hopes of pulling off what would be a real transfer coup.

Liverpool told why even Salah, Mane exits will not give Werner opportunity

Roberto Firmino’s presence means that RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner would not be guaranteed game time at Liverpool, according to one pundit.

Werner has become one of Europe’s most sought-after centre-forwards in recent seasons, the Germany international scoring 27 goals this term before play was brought to a halt.

Such form is said to have peaked Liverpool’s interest, with Inter Milan reportedly being told after an enquiry about the 24-year-old that the Reds have all but sealed a deal.

Indeed, Werner has made no secret of his admiration for Liverpool manager and fellow German Jurgen Klopp and his side’s style of play.

Speaking to The Athletic‘s Steilcast Podcast, however, former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann outlined his belief that even the high-profile exits of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane would not guarantee Werner a spot in the side.

“I don’t think he’s a player for [Bayern] Munich or Liverpool [with] the way they play at the moment,” the 46-year-old said.

“I read quotes from journalist or people close to the club in Liverpool when he always said Liverpool is a great club [and that] Klopp is the greatest trainer, that he was a bit too forward in showing interest in going to Liverpool.

“Where’s he going to play? Even if Mane or Salah go, out wide is not his position and the centre-forward position, the way they do play, is probably the most crucial one.

“Firmino is probably a bit underrated in some people’s eyes. He’s a ball-playing centre-forward, he probably doesn’t get the goals that other players get.

“But he brings other players into position and that’s certainly not Werner’s game, so [it’s] a no from me.”