Liverpool have been advised they have no chance of signing a reported defensive target for the alleged £7million exit clause as originally reported.

The 18-year-old made his senior debut for the Bundesliga outfit earlier this month and has already been described as the ‘next Joel Matip’ by the German media.

Liverpool are in the market for a new centre-half this summer with Dejan Lovren likely to move on at the end of his contract. The club were said to have drawn up a shortlist of three pricey names on Monday.

According to the latest reports, however, the Reds have also been extensively scouting Thiaw as a cheaper alternative and a report on Monday claimed they were now planning to make their move for the youngster.

The report claims that there is a £7million release clause in Thiaw’s current contract with Schalke, which expires next year, but that the German side are keen for the defender to sign a new deal to try and raise that figure.

However, claims over his exit clause, as made by the Daily Mirror, have been completely ruled out by Bild, with the German publication describing the claim as “not true”.

The basis of the Mirror’s story surrounded the claim that negotiations between Thiaw and Schalke over a new deal were currently on hold, giving Liverpool the chance to swoop.

But Bild are adamant there’s not only no such clause in Thiaw’s current deal, but also says Schalke are aware of the youngster’s potential and have already offered him an extension in a bid to dissuade potential suitors swooping in.

Via Sport Witness, who write: ‘Talks between the Bundesliga side and Thiaw’s representatives over a new contract took place before the Coronavirus outbreak.

‘Schalke sporting director Jochen Schneider has stopped all contract negotiations due to the ongoing pandemic.

‘For now, both Schalke and Thiaw agree that nothing should be rushed, but continuing with David Wagner’s side remains first option for the teenager.’

Thiaw has been described as the ‘new Matip‘ with the original report stating: ‘Like Matip, Thiaw is described as a powerful, tall, ball-playing defender, who can also play as a defensive midfielder.’

