Liverpool academy striker signs new contract, completes Kilmarnock loan

Canadian international striker Liam Millar has signed a new contract with Liverpool before joining Kilmarnock on loan.

Millar, 19, has put pen to paper on a “long-term” deal with the Reds, who he initially joined as an Academy player in 2016.

The attacker, who has been capped four times by the senior Canadian national side, moves to Kilmarnock until the end of the season.

Millar first came to the UK in 2013, when he signed for Fulham. After three years, he moved to Liverpool, for whom he played in every game of the 2017-18 UEFA Youth League.

With 19 goals, he finished as Liverpool’s top academy scorer last season.

He now teams up with a Kilmarnock side sitting third in the Scottish Premiership, level on points with his former academy coach Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.