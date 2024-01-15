Liverpool to accelerate sensational Mbappe swoop as Real Madrid chief hints they won’t sign PSG superstar

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has hinted that Real Madrid do not need to sign Kylian Mbappe, who has emerged as a target for Liverpool.

The World Cup winner is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world and he could be on the move next summer, with his Paris Saint-Germain contract set to expire in June.

Real Madrid have always been favourites to sign Mbappe. A recent report claimed that the striker had reached a pre-contract agreement with the Spanish giants, but this was later refuted by his representatives.

Mbappe himself has revealed that he will make a decision over his future at the end of the season, with remaining at PSG not completely ruled out.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Liverpool have been named as strong contenders to sign Mbappe should Real Madrid fail to secure his signature.

His wage demands of between £700,000 and £1.2m per week will certainly not make signing him easy for the Reds, however.

Perez plays down Real Madrid links to Mbappe

Liverpool may have received a boost in their pursuit of Mbappe, with Real Madrid president Perez hinting that the LaLiga side do not need to bring him in to be successful.

They thrashed rivals Barcelona 4-1 in the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday. After the game, Perez was interviewed about the prospect of Los Blancos bringing Mbappe to the Bernabeu.

“It’s not the day to talk about [Mbappe],” Perez said. “But to congratulate the players we have, not the ones other teams have.

“We’ve seen that we’ve scored nine goals in two games (without him).”

Liverpool may well intensify their pursuit of Mbappe should Real Madrid cool their interest in the striker.

The 25-year-old has scored a near-supernatural 238 goals in 285 appearances in total for PSG and could therefore turn the Reds into serial-trophy winners again if they can sign him.

This will ultimately depend on if Liverpool are able to free up enough space on their wage bill to be able to finance a deal for Mbappe.

This could mean offloading some of their best players. Mohamed Salah has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia since the summer, for example, so he may well leave at the end of the season regardless.

Mbappe playing in the Premier League is certainly a mouth-watering prospect for English football fans, so it will be interesting to see how this story develops in the coming months.

