Liverpool ace to blame as Man Utd, Chelsea stopped from signing lethal Bundesliga star

Manchester United and Chelsea will not be able to capture in-form RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda as a direct result of a Liverpool transfer, according to a report.

Openda tore Ligue 1 apart last season, scoring 21 goals in 38 matches to help Lens mount a shock title challenge. Ultimately, Lens finished in second place, one point behind champions Paris Saint-Germain, though this did see them qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2002.

Openda’s fantastic form earned him a move to Leipzig over the summer, as they paid Lens €45million (£39m) for his services.

The Belgium international has adapted brilliantly to life in Germany, having netted five goals in 11 games so far. That includes a goal and assist as Leipzig held Bayern to a 2-2 draw on September 30, as well as the Bundesliga outfit’s only goal in their 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League earlier this month.

Openda is already being tipped to leave Germany in 2024. On October 4, it emerged that Man Utd could try to partner him with summer signing Rasmus Hojlund by completing a huge deal with Leipzig. Premier League rivals Chelsea and Liverpool have also been linked with moves for Openda.

But according to the latest from Football Insider, the 23-year-old will not be going anywhere in January.

This is because Leipzig are reluctant to let him leave as their squad has been decimated by transfers recently. Over the summer, Josko Gvardiol, Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai all moved to the Premier League in big-money deals.

Leipzig do not want to further weaken their team, so they will hold firm and reject all offers for Openda in the winter transfer window. The report states that Szoboszlai’s move to Anfield in July is one of the main reasons why Man Utd and Chelsea have been prevented from landing Openda. Of course, Liverpool will also be stopped from completing yet another raid on Leipzig for him.

RB Leipzig make Lois Openda decision amid growing interest

It remains to be seen whether Marco Rose’s side will change their tune ahead of the 2024 summer window.

While Openda might be frustrated at not being able to move to a major Prem team this winter, Leipzig’s decision could actually end up being beneficial to his career.

Many players move to the Prem at a young age but struggle to adapt to the intensity and physicality of the league, as well as the mental side of the competition. Spending an extra six months to a year in Germany will allow Openda to mature further, helping him to potentially shine upon his arrival in England at some point in the future.

