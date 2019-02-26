Liverpool ace tipped to reignite attack; Man Utd kids told to step up

Divock Origi is being tipped to give Liverpool the spark they need in attack, while the kids are being urged to step up at Man Utd – all in our forum.

No time to rest on our laurels, next up Watford, the “best of the rest”.

A pretty good team playing well of late and we need to be very good against these.

Firmino will be out so that leaves a decision on who comes in and how do we set up.

I can see Shaqiri starting this game and we could see the return of the 4-2-3-1 with Salah up top and Mané, Kieta, Shaq behind.

Possibly something like..

Allison

TAA, Matip, VVD, Robbo

Fab, Hendo/Wij

Shaq, Kieta, Mané

Salah

There’s a case to be made for putting Origi up top. He offers something different, something our opposition this season hasn’t really had to deal with from us. That could work in a 4-4-3 or a 4-2-3-1.

I hope origi play as striker as he offers something different. Keita to replace henderson.

Hendo has been our best player of late?

Think Shaq has fallen slightly out of favour in Klopps eyes thought he would have come on for bobby yesterday.

We can not drop any other points until the end of the league. We dropped a lot during the lat 4-5 weeks!!

pinezes69 – tbf we don’t know how many points we can drop between now and the end of the season. I do agree it is likely we have little to no room for error now, and getting back to winning ways on weds is a must.

Fancy us to

Win and I’d go with team ginger had said. Winji beside fab

Watford have lost just once on the road in all competitions (10 games) since the beginning of December and that was to two late goals at Spurs. They lie a staggering 7th in league.

Klopp has to switch things up but don’t think he will too much. I expect Shaq and Keita to start and maybe Origi. I would bench Salah too because he’s done next to sod all in the last 5 games (1 goal).

Alisson, Trent, Matip, VVD, Robbo, Wijnaldum (outstanding at United), Fabinho, Keita, Mane, Origi and Shaqiri.

Watford will have nothing to fear and I think this will end in another draw.

Ive had it with sturridge. Sell him.in the summer. He doesnt run on the pitch. He jogs

He’s outta contract this summer

reds, I too have had it with Sturridge. WTF was Klopp thinking in putting him on the other day. Firmino being injured is a problem but it’s something the club should have planned for. It’s not exactly a freak scenario. As for Keita, I hope he will be a success at the club, I really do… but I don’t believe he will be. I think the scouting team have got this one wrong. Fabinho will be enough of a success for both transfer fees combined though.

Hearing three youngsters called in from u23 worrying news for Wednesday. Worst game to head into. Damn the glazers and egg ed money saving money has left us up the s*** creek without a paddle potentially heading into Europa next season. I wish they would sell up and give this club to someone who wants to invest and take this club back to challenging! It’s patently obvious they have failed the team! Expecting ole to perform miracles with a decimated squad and no January signings.

Yeah will be a very tough game, will have to see who’s fit before making a prediction.

Big game but we should win. Nervy 2-1 with Zaha coming back to haunt us. Could DDG break Milivojevic’s golden peno run?

It’ll be interesting to see who plays. I’d rather see us go with a few kids because I think everyone knows the impact a young player can have in his first few games. It’s only after that, when the early excitement and adrenaline wears off that we see a young players real potential.

We shouldn’t be in a position where Lingard, Matic and Herrera are a huge miss when injured but we are so why not let the young lads (Gomes, Chong) bring in a bit of an x-factor. Lukaku and Sanchez will both play and are required to deliver after months of looking like they’ve been “Space Jammed” and who knows what the deal with Fred is. The back 4 will be the same although I’d like to see Dalot be given a chance.

I hope Kepa is selected v Spurs and plays a blinder to stick it to all the Chelsea media hating and opposition fans who despite the statements from official Kepa, Sarri and the Club and the find imposed on Kepa which settles the matter won’t let what happened on Sunday rest.

As Pat Nevin rightly said “It will be dealt with internally and if not forgotten, its importance will soon fade. I think everyone at Chelsea can spot a bandwagon and even a witch hunt a mile away by now, so we move on.”

Tiredness aside, I think the lineup that finished the cup final should be our starting 11 going forward:

Kepa

Dave Luiz Rudiger Emerson

RLC Kante Jorginho

CHO Higuain Hazard

Works for me!

I’d happily swap out Jorginho for either Kovacic or Barkley as personally I think he’s holding the team back, but that’s never going to happen.

BL – think that would be my preferred choice or potentially switch Higuain for Giroud. From what we saw yesterday Hudson Odoi and RLC changed the game and made a difference

Totally agree that we have to play with the same tempo but we must create more chances. Going to Wembley and recording zero shots on target is disgraceful as far as I am concerned, even if we did look the better team. Must admit that penalty apart, I actually felt that Jorginho had one of his better games yesterday and his combination with Kante actually looked to be working

Massive game and really we need the 3 points to keep us in touch as you could easily see ManU dropping points at Palace with all their injuries. KTBFFH

BL, come on. Juan Mata missed too as our 1st taker against Bayern. I always preferred GK first than shooter first as shooter has more burden than GK in the shoot-out. And I think the mistake we have made (David Luiz has made I think as Azpi asked Kepa who in turn ask Luiz during the coin toss) is that the goal used was in front of our fans’s section. I again would like better in front of THEIR fans’s section. Question of burden too.

Anyway, I don’t like Jorg as he slows our play, but against City, there’s nothing to blame him. Having said that, we need fresh legs. Kovacic should play against Spurs as Jorg had 120 min yesterday. And as I was happy to see CHO and RLC played part (and played well) yesterday, they deserve a start against Spurs. We need to rest players and there’s no better time to show our young players faith when the usual starting 11 are tired like this.

Have to say I think there’s a bit too much CHO fan mania going on here atm!

He’s a really good prospect and should be introduced with increasing regularity for sure, but he’s nowhere near Willian in terms of all round play (strength on the ball for example) atm. Has no one noticed what sort of shift Willian is putting in atm??

I like BL’s preferred line up too, but with Willian instead of CHO starting, and then CHO to come on for either winger, depending on who’s performing (Eden has his games where he disappears too let’s remember).

We are still shockingly in 4th place in the league table.Theorotically,achieving a top 4 place and inturn qualifying for the CL is very much achievable and still in out hands.

The golden question is will we?Not in my opinion.I think this club has been as ignorant as ever in the transfer market and we will have only ourselves to blame should we not finish in it.

We’ve failed to sign a quality out and out winger for the past two transfer windows which constantly gives us Miki and iwobi as the only options close to wide players.

We failed to sign a right back knowing our first choice full back is out for the season.These are two major mistakes we’ve made.I can’t really blame emery,how can you when he’s told there’s no money to spend.Just imagine the position we’re in we actually would have a very decent chance to make top 4 and it’s all undone by this club’s ignorance and Kronke making no funds available.It’s just a sad state of affairs currently there really seems no hope we might have the manager but he dosen’t even have the squad at his disposal.Time to stop blaming the manager in any form because he’s actually overachieved in the PL up until now.

ignoring what we didnt do and should have its a tough call, Chelsea are not playing well and have worse issues than us but then annoyingly Man U remember how to play football, its not out of the question and at this is the most exciting league for a while from top to bottom, we can do it im not sure we will though, i think we will just fall short as it rests more on what other temas around us do rather than what we will or can do

I hope we can but i think that it most likely Pool, City, Scum and Utd who are the favourites to top 4.

Things can happen of course but unless we go on some unbeaten run again its not likely.

Nope,I think we are currently in a very good position to do so.Since our record against top teams is horrendous,we only have Spurs away and Man united at home as two tough teams left to play.In an NLD anything can happen.And we should be able to beat Man united at home regardless of the form they’re in.Ofcourse there are some other games like Everton away and Lecisester away but if we were to compare our run with those to our rivals for 4th place we arguably have relatively an easier run.

I don’t understand how it can be in other teams hands,it’s fully in our hands.

I just don’t think we have the squad to do it.Emery should concentrate on Europa league as well but Chelsea and Napoli will be incredibly tough to overcome.

I think we can but it will not be easy. If we were to beat Bournemouth, and then big if, beat Sp*rs we’d have a great chance.

I can see sp*rs dropping into the race and Chelsea aren’t playing well so it’s all to play for at least!

